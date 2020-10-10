October 10, 2020

  • 59°

State champs pick up season opener

By Daily Herald

Published 10:52 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

The Blooming Prairie football team beat Rushford-Peterson 37-22 in BP Friday.

Drew Kittelson surpassed 150 yards rushing, while throwing for 300 yards and he contributed to six TDs for the Awesome Blossoms.

“We’re happy to get out with a win,” BP head coach Chad Gimbel said. “Between penalties and turnovers we didn’t play well, but we’re 1-0 and that’s a good thing”

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections