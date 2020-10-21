Superlarks battle past Cardinals in four games

The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (0-3 overall, 0-3 SEC) by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-13 in LeRoy Tuesday.

Hailey Hindt had 15 kills and 19 digs for the Superlarks (2-2 overall, 2-2 SEC) and Gracie O’Byrne had 20 digs for the Cardinals (0-3 overall, 0-3 SEC).

“We came out with the mindset of making tonight count,” LO head coach Lindsay Milks said. “We took so many steps forward. We may not have won, but this team worked as one and I am so proud of them.”

GM stats: Sydney Cotten, 15 digs; Anna Oehlke, 23 digs, 2 blocks; Hailey Hindt, 15 kills, 19 digs; Madison Hindt, 16 set assists; River Landers, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces

LO stats: Gracie O’Byrne, 20 digs; Samantha Volkart, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 aces; Kayden Schulte, 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Jordan Runde, 6 kills, 3 aces; Sidney Lewison, 8 kills, 3 blocks; Benita Nolt, 4 kills; Anna Welsh, 2 kills, 23 set assists, 2 aces