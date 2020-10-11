Superlarks shut down defending champs

The Grand Meadow football team opened its season with a big win over a team that won the nine-man state title and ended GM’s last season..

The Superlarks used two second half scores to beat Mountain Lake 13-0 on the road Friday.

Ben Kraft had four sacks for GM and Evan Oehlke threw a pair of second half TDs.

GM STATS

Passing: Evan Oehlke, 6-for-11, 60 2 TD

Receiving: Dustin Copley, 2-for-33, TD; Luke Speer, 1-for-15, TD; Ben Kraft, 1-for-7; Taylor Glynn, 2-for-5

Rushing: Daniel Smith, 7-for-40; Oehlke, 18-for-33; Copley, 9-for-19; Taylor Glynn, 1-for-13; Ben Kraft, 2-for-7

Defense: Luke Speer, 1 interception; Ben Kraft, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; Taylor Glynn, 2 fumble recoveries; Riley Paul, 1 fumble recovery