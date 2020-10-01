Three injured in Tuesday accident

Three individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup was heading north on Highway 13/69 at about 12:59 p.m. on Tuesday. A 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was facing east at the bottom of the exit ramp of southbound Interstate 90 and Highway 13/69. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The pickup’s driver, Scott Anthony Merten, 53, of Adams was transported to the Albert Lea Medical Center. The van’s driver and passenger, Charles Carman Pierce, 78, and H Peach Winkler Pierce, 78, both of Blountstown, Florida, were also transported to the Albert Lea Medical Center.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene.