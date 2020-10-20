Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

The Minnesota Department of Health reported two confirmed COVID-related deaths in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 13. One case was reported over the weekend while the other was reported Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the individuals were between the ages of 85-89 and 95-99 and resided in a long-term care facility.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative confirmed case total to 1,473. Because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,491. Sixteen cases were reported over the weekend and two were reported Tuesday morning.

Approximately 45 cases are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (366), Fillmore (238), Freeborn (638, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,089, 29 deaths) and Steele (724, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 6,163 new cases between Saturday and Tuesday, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 125,531. Of those, an estimated 13,897 are still active.

To date, 2,543,648 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 9,042 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,451 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 39 COVID-related deaths between Saturday and Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,246. Of those, 1,583 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.