United Way of Mower County annual fundraising campaign underway

United Way of Mower County’s (UWMC) annual fundraising effort, which supports over 20 local nonprofits, has officially begun and set a goal of $1,275,000.

Each year’s Community Campaign is vital in the way that funds raised ensure individuals in need can access critical resources; however, the 2020 Community Campaign carries an added sense of urgency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world presses pause and we stay at a distance, our community is finding new ways to keep going and come together,” said Executive Director of the UWMC Molly Lanke through a press release. “Even when we’re apart, we remain united in kindness, united in service, and united in hope. With every new challenge, we see our community rise to the occasion. And now — more than ever — we need your help to meet this moment and respond to its most pressing needs.”

While fundraising strategies will look different this year due to ongoing health concerns, the need for UWMC funded services is greater, and more sustained, than ever before. The COVID-19 crisis hasn’t happened in a vacuum. Many still face everyday disasters like food insecurity, financial instability, and lack of access to healthcare and recent events have exacerbated those everyday disasters.

For more than 60 years, United Way has been a fixture in the fight to support and improve living conditions for Mower County residents. The United Way works to convene partners, providers, and resources to address the needs of communities not just in times of crisis, but all the time. This convening power has never been more critical than now.

The United Way looks for service gaps and duplications so that Community Fund dollars go not only to the needs that everyone is aware of but also to those that are less obvious. An investment in UWMC is one that benefits the entire community, not just one program, issue, or population.

Get Involved

Give: You can trust United Way to stretch your dollar to all corners of Mower County and invest it where the most significant impact will be made. Donate today for a better tomorrow at www.uwmower.org/donate.

Workplace Campaign: The United Way workplace campaign unites employees in all sectors by allowing them to donate, volunteer, and speak out for causes that matter to them. Workplace campaigns are about more than just raising money for worthy causes; they also strengthen connections between employees and our community. Contact us for more information or to get started today.

Volunteer: It’s not just about monetary donations. Whether you join in on campaign planning to provide strategic insights or spend a few hours a week preparing campaign materials, your time makes a difference.

In-Kind Donations: As we said, all donations are valuable to the United Way! Please reach out if you have a non-monetary gift in mind.

Learn More

Campaign: www.uwmower.org/campaign

Funded Programs: www.uwmower.org/partners-programs