Vikings come up short against River Ridge, Wis.

The Hayfield football team lost to River Ridge, Wisconsin by a score of 20-14 in Caledonia Friday night.

The game was tied at 14 for most of the second half until the Vikings (1-3 overall) allowed a touchdown on fourth and 12 with just under a minute remaining in the contest.

The game was tied at 14 at the half as Ethan Pack hit Erick Bungum for a six-yard TD and he found Isaac Matti for an 11-yard score.

Hayfield was supposed to play at Blooming Prairie Friday, but that game was cancelled due to BP having a COVID-19 contact on its team. The Vikings were able to schedule River Ridge and set up the game on very short notice.