Vikings sack Cotter, 28-8

The Hayfield football team beat Winona Cotter (0-1 overall) 28-8 in Hayfield Friday night.

The Vikings scored the first 28 points of the game.

Ethan Pack threw three scores for Hayfield (1-0 overall), hitting Isaac Matti twice and also connecting on a 42-yarder to Ethan Slaathaug.

Keegan Bronson had an 11-yard TD run for Hayfield.

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 12-for-17, 158, 3 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-54, TD; Isaac Matti, 5-for-51, 2 TD

Rushing: Karver Hedyt, 12-for-84; Keegan Bronson, 2-for-31, TD