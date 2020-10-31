Walter paces Athletics to a win

The Lyle-Pacelli football team took down GHEC-Truman (0-2 overall) 30-0 on the road Friday.

Cole Walter ran for 153 yards and two scores for L-P (2-2 overall) and he threw for 125 yards and two scores.

L-P has now one two games in a season for the first time since 2015.

L-P STATS

Passing: Cole Walter, 5-for-15, 125, TD

Rushing: Walter, 9-for-153, 2 TDs; Jed Nelson, 11-for-88, TD; Trey Anderson, 16-for-46

Receiving: Zach Bollingberg, 4-for-109, TD; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-fot-16