October 14, 2020

  • 54°

Westminster invites families to Halloween drive-thru event

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a Candy Caravan from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, while supplies last.

Families can drive or walk up and have their children pick up a goodie bag of treats. Precautions will be taken while packing and handing out candy.

For more information, call 1-507-433-3258.

