Will we? Won’t we? How much?

Last week, there was a predicted chance for snow that might show its face over the weekend.

While that never happened, it appears like its simply gotten pushed back a little.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90 percent chance of snow, which could accumulate.

The NWS predicts that snow showers are likely before 2 p.m., before switching over to rain for the afternoon. An inch of snow is possible.

Toward the evening hours the rain could shift back over to snow with a tenth of an inch possible.

Temperatures look to remain in the 30s throughout the day with a high of 39 predicted and a low of 32.

Precipitation is expected throughout the week in the form of rain before another chance of a rain/snow mix Friday.