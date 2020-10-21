Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

An Austin woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant on two occasions will be making her first court appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

, also known as Lori Beth Perdomo, 29, has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic.

According to the court complaint, Mower County detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Feb. 18 about purchasing methamphetamine from Luna. The CRI was searched, provided with buy money and an audio transmitter, and monitored as he went to meet Luna in the City of Austin. At the location, Luna sold 2.084 grams of methamphetamine to the CRI, who then met with law enforcement at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

A similar purchase was arranged on Feb. 25. The CRI was again searched, provided with buy money and an audio transmitter, and monitored as he went to meet Luna in the City of Austin. At the location, Luna sold 3.089 grams of methamphetamine to the CRI, who then met with law enforcement at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

On both occasions, the CRI confirmed that Luna was the person who sold him the drugs.

A review of Luna’s criminal record shows she is awaiting disposition on charges of fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.