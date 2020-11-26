November 4, 2020

  • 37°

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

On Monday, 26 Austin High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society.

Due to COVID• 19, the induction ceremony was virtual.  Congratulations to the following students on receiving this prestigious honor:

  Kennedy Bell

  Mallory Brown

  Anika Chesak

  Bailey Dufault

  Claudia Flores Jimenez

  Hillary Gonzalez Marcial

  Aunica Groh

  Isikiyah Hemann

  Allie Hughson

  Samantha Krueger

  Tammara Lawhead

  Mariana Lemus

  Gage Manahan

  Lucy Masara

  Kaden Murley

  Madelynn Murley

  Lauren Murphy

  Meredith Murphy

  Reana Schmitt

  Megan Schultz

  Hae Nay Soe

  Estrella Torres

  Ryan Van Pelt

  Jilian Venenga

  Derek Wynn

  Eric Yang

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections