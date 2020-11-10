Area under winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has placed Mower County and the surrounding area under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS predicts mixed precipitation with possible ice accumulation of up to 1/10 to ⅕ of an inch. As a result, roads and sidewalks may become slippery, especially elevated surfaces. The NWS urges caution while traveling as roads may appear wet, but may actually be icy.

The NWS forecasts more rain, snow and freezing rain before 10 p.m. with a slight chance of snow between 10 p.m. to midnight. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny weather with a high near 40.