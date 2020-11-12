Awesome Blossoms return to action in win over Falcons

The Blooming Prairie football team snapped out of its two-week quarantine with a 47-6 win in Fillmore Central (2-4 overall) Wednesday.

Drew Kittelson threw for 363 yards and five TDs for BP (4-0 overall).

The Awesome Blossoms, who had to cancel two games due to a COVID-19 contact, hadn’t practiced in two weeks. They held a brief practice at 6 a.m. before school on Wednesday before the game, but they still came out a little bit rusty.

“I really thought our kids would come out with a lot more energy, but they were sluggish and flat tonight. It just didn’t feel like we had the energy we usually do,” BP head coach Chad Gimbel said. “Some of that might come from being stuck on the couch for a couple of weeks.”

BP STATS

Rushing: Tyler Archer, 12-for-104, TD; Drew Kittelson, 6-for-85

Passing: Kittleson, 24-for-30, 363, 5 TDs

Receiving: Mitchell Fiebiger, 7-for-121, 2 TDs; Bradley Simon, 6-for-104, TD