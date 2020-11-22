Bruins drop first game in Janesville Saturday
The Austin Bruins lost to the Janesville Jets 5-2 in Janesville Saturday night.
Peter Jacobs scored his second goal of the night for Austin (2-1-1 overall) in the second period, but the Jets (4-1 overall) scored the last three goals of the game.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 1 0 – 2
Janesville 2 2 1 – 5
First period
(A) Peter Jacobs (Travis Shoudy) 9:43
(J) John Aegerter (Max Itagaki, Will Troutwine) (power play) 17:08
(J) Dominik Bartecko (Cal Mell, Cade Destefani) (power play) 18:37
Second period
(A) Peter Jacobs (Therien Thiesing, Kyle Oleksiuk) 6:11
(J) Matthew Romer (Itagaki, Destefani) 7:19
(J) Destefani (Jared Scott, Blake Dangos) 18:44
Third period
(J) Paul Minnehan (Kyle Neudorf, Jordan Halverson) 16:20
Shots: Austin – 29; Janesville – 20;
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-5; Janesville – 2-for-2
