Bruins take down Wilderness
The Austin Bruins beat the Minnesota Wilderness (1-2 overall) 3-2 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Friday.
Barrett Brooks connected on a goal to tie the shootout at 1-1 and Alex Trombley scored the game-winner for the Bruins.
Tyler She had 23 saves for the Bruins (2-0-1 overall) and he also stopped the Wilderness on two of their three shootout attempts.
SCORING SUMMARY
Wilderness 1 0 1 0 – 2
Austin 0 2 0 1 – 3
First period
(M) Jacob Herter (Hunter Hastings, Sam Olson) 8:53
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Alex Trombley, Carson Riddle) :58
(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Camden Gallagher, Hunter Olson) 2:08
Third period
(M) Ethan Wolthers (Will Traeger, Dakota Zarudny) :55
LeRoy-Ostrander caps season with 42-16 win over S. Grove
The LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals capped its season with a 42-16 win over Spring Grove (5-3 overall) in LeRoy Friday. Chase Johnson... read more