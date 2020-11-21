Bruins take down Wilderness

The Austin Bruins beat the Minnesota Wilderness (1-2 overall) 3-2 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Friday.

Barrett Brooks connected on a goal to tie the shootout at 1-1 and Alex Trombley scored the game-winner for the Bruins.

Tyler She had 23 saves for the Bruins (2-0-1 overall) and he also stopped the Wilderness on two of their three shootout attempts.

SCORING SUMMARY

Wilderness 1 0 1 0 – 2

Austin 0 2 0 1 – 3

First period

(M) Jacob Herter (Hunter Hastings, Sam Olson) 8:53

Second period

(A) Walter Zacher (Alex Trombley, Carson Riddle) :58

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Camden Gallagher, Hunter Olson) 2:08

Third period

(M) Ethan Wolthers (Will Traeger, Dakota Zarudny) :55