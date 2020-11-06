Cardinals sweep Glenville-Emmons

The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team swept Glenville-Emmons (1-6 overall) by scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 in Glenville Thursday.

Sam Volkart had eight kills for the Cardinals (3-4 overall).

“We came out with amazing energy and played smart team volleyball,” LO head coach Lindsay Milks said. “We came together beautifully and We supported each other amazingly! We have a lot of season left and are going to continue to move forward.”

LO stats: Gracie O’Bryne, 2 set assist, 5 aces, 24 digs; Sam Volkart, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Kayden Schulte, 5 kills, 1 set assist, 17 digs; Jordan Runde, 7 kills 1 set assist, 1 block, 1 ace, 11 digs; Sidney Lewison, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 ace serves, 2 digs; Kylie Welsh, 1 ace, 6 digs; Benita Nolt, 3 kills, 2 digs; Anna Welsh, 3 kills, 27 set assists, 1 ace, 8 digs