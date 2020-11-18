Cardinals take down Mabel-Canton

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team beat Mabel-Canton (2-5 overall) 61-36 in a Section 1 nine-man football tournament game in LeRoy Tuesday.

Isaac Collier ran for three TDs for the Cardinals (4-2 overall) and he ran a fumble back 30 yards for a TD on defense. Chase Johnson ran for 164 yards and a score and he also threw for 181 yards and four scores.

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 12-for-164, 1 TD; Isaac Collier, 10-for-109, 3 TDs; Tristan Lewison, 1-for-7

Passing: Johnson, 8-for-14, 181, 4 TDs

Receiving: Lewison, 4-for-121, 2 TDs; Brody Nessler, 2-for-23, TD; Gavin Sweeney, 1-for-36, TD

Defense: Jeremiah Weiss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles; Tanner Olson, 2 sacks; Isaac Collier, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD; Andrew Lohuis, 1 interception