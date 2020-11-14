Chamber to hold its annual meeting through Zoom

The Austin Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, where it chooses its Business of the Year, will be held virtually this year.

People can watch via Zoom starting at 6:45-8 p.m. Individual attendees will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks with their registration.

To register, visit: https://dev.austincoc.com/events/details/annual-meeting-2020-4046?calendarMonth=2020-11-01

Those vying for Big Business of the Year are Austin Public Schools, Akkerman, CLA and the YMCA. Businesses up for Small Business of the Year are Struck Chiropractic, Hoot & Ole’s, Kruckeberg Services and Fairway Mortgage.