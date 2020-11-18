Club News: Y’s Women

Y’s Women met Nov. 12 at the Hormel Historic Home.

Richard Pavek, executive director of Cedar Valley Services, was the program speaker.

It was interesting to hear of the many services that are offered to those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. They can choose the job, the place and the time they wish to work. Some of the jobs include laundry, food service and cleaning.

This employment gives them skills, a sense of worth and improves their quality of life. Another service is the work of the recycling center and the SMART transit which provides transportation for Mower County.

Mr. Pavek is proud of the work of CVS and the support of the community.

Rose McCarthy and Ginny Peterson were welcomed as guests. A short meeting was held, reports by the president and secretary were approved as read.

Hostesses were Louise Anderson, Marlene Paulson and Char Plantikow.

Callers will call with information for the December meeting Dec. 10.