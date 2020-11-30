Convictions: Nov. 15-21

—Robert Andrew Cohenour, 53, of Brownsdale was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must spend 30 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Antoine Davis, 22, of Austin was sentenced to 59 days in jail for felony second-degree armed robbery. He must serve 15 years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $185 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 25 months in prison. He received credit for 59 days served.

—Kevin Paul Kurz, 48, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions and pay $260 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 33 days served. He received a concurrent sentenced of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test of blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 33 days served.

—Isabella Lea Mangold-Brooks, 28, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.16 or more. She must follow several conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 90 days in jail.

—Wendy Lou Stevens, 48, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must follow a few conditions and pay $510 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Jacob Michael Storlie, 31, of Rochester was sentenced to 53 days in jail for felony threats of violence. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 18 months in prison. He received credit for 53 days served.

—Leonard LeRoy Thielen Jr., 58, of Stewartville was sentenced to three years of probation for felony terroristic threats. He must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 18 months in prison.

—Michael Deandre Wilson, 44, of Austin was sentenced to 206 days in jail for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must serve three years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He received credit for 206 days served.