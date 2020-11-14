County exceeds 1,700 cumulative COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 1,720 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 17 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

Approximately 85 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Mower County has had 21 confirmed COVID-related deaths since the first case was reported in March.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (525), Fillmore (404), Freeborn (946, 5 deaths), Olmsted (4,437, 30 deaths) and Steele (1,074, 5 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 207,339 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 45,583 are still active.

To date, 3,304,436 tests have been conducted in Minnesota. As of Friday, 12,644 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,119 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported the death toll is now 2,839. Of those, 1,954 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.