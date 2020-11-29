Despite Richards’ goals, Wings finish off weekend sweep of Bruins
The Austin Bruins made things interesting, but they ran out of time as they lost to the Aberdeen Wings 3-2 in Aberdeen Saturday, giving the Wings a two-game weekend sweep.
Jens Richards scored his first two goals of the season in the final nine minutes for Austin (3-3-1 overall), but that was all the offense the Bruins could muster.
Aberdeen (13-0 overall) out-shot Austin 47-17, and Hudson Hodges stopped 44 shots for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 2 – 2
Aberdeen 1 1 1 – 3
First period
(AB) Kevin MacKay (Jordan Randall) 8:19
Second period
(AB) Spencer Schneider (Payton Matsui (power play) 3:22
Third period
(AB) Natqan Vertes (Clayton Costentino) 4:52
(A) Jens Richards (power play) (Travis Shoudy) 11:03
(A) Richards (Shoudy) 18:19
Shots: Austin – 17; Aberdeen – 47
Power plays: Austin 1-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-6
A game of patience
