DEVELOPING: Complication in vote tallying causing delay in Austin
Due to an unforeseen complication, election totals for the City of Austin have not yet been uploaded. The early brief announcing House District 27B and Senate District 27 was put up before the delay was noticed. Those races have yet to be decided.
The Austin Daily Herald will provide results once they have been uploaded, along with any information from the Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
You Might Like
Election Day voting sees steady turnout
The line stretched deep into the Holiday Inn and Convention Center as doors opened for Election Day voting Tuesday morning.... read more