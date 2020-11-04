November 4, 2020

DEVELOPING: Complication in vote tallying causing delay in Austin

By Daily Herald

Published 8:28 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Due to an unforeseen complication, election totals for the City of Austin have not yet been uploaded. The early brief announcing House District 27B and Senate District 27 was put up before the delay was noticed. Those races have yet to be decided.

The Austin Daily Herald will provide results once they have been uploaded, along with any information from the Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.

