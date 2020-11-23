Dolores M. Frank, 89

Dolores Frank, age 89, of Austin, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Cedars of Austin.

Dolores was born April 9, 1931 in Rose Creek, MN to Martin and Alice (Hansen) Reinartz. She attended St. Peter’s school in Rose Creek and Rose Creek High School. On September 12, 1949 she married Delos Frank of Lyle. They started their life together as farmers in the Lyle and Rose Creek area. In the early years Dolores was a partner in operating the farm whether running for parts or supplies, taking care of the chickens or delivering seed to the seed customers. This was all done while taking care of 5 unruly farm boys and a daughter. After the kids left home, she went back to school and earned her associate degree in marketing, and worked various jobs in that field. She and Delos were very active in many community activities including Farm bureau, The Republican party, Lions and Lioness clubs, 4H leader, Library Board and many others. She was also member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lyle. She and Delos enjoyed and took many trips across the US and elsewhere. A favorite project of hers was her Genealogy. Dolores and Delos incorporated the research in their many trips. She and Delos always had the coffee on and cookies ready and welcomed many visitors in their home. Dolores was a resident of the Cedars of Austin for the last several years after her health started failing. Being Mom, she fit in there and made many friends with residents and staff.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Delos; parents, Martin and Alice Reinartz; sisters, Betty Jensen, Ramona Desilva, Lavonne Reinartz, and Kay Reinartz; sister-in-law, Dixie Warrington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rufus and Nettie Frank.

Survivors include her children, Vernon Frank, Faribault, Stanley and Janice Frank (Mayzlik), Medford, Ronald and Beverly Frank (Vogt), Lyle, Carol Frank and Don Atkinson Adams, Wayne and Karen Frank (Kiefer), Lyle, Leslie Frank, Lyle; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.

We Thank the staff at The Cedars of Austin for their dedication to Moms Care it is much appreciated.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lyle with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will be in Woodbury Cemetery in Lyle.

There will also be a Celebration of Life held at a later date when we call all gather together again.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com