Duane Hanf, 79
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Duane Hanf will be laid to rest on Friday November 13, 2020 at Calgary Cemetery, Austin MN between 2 and 4 PM.
Duane Hanf, 79, Bloomington, Minn., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in his home from natural causes.
