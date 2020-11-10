November 10, 2020

Duane Hanf, 79

By Daily Herald

Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Duane Hanf, 79

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Duane Hanf will be laid to rest on Friday November 13, 2020 at Calgary Cemetery, Austin MN between 2 and 4 PM.

Duane Hanf, 79, Bloomington, Minn., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in his home from natural causes.

