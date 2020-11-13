Cardinals sweep Awesome Blossoms

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team was swept by Faribault Bethlehem Academy (8-1 overall, 7-1 Gopher) by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 in Faribault Thursday.

Micalyn Trihus had six kills and six blocks for the Awesome Blossoms (2-7 overall, 2-7 Gopher).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 10 assists; 16 digs; 2 ace serves; Micalyn Trihus, 12 digs; 6 kills; 6 blocks; Sierra Larson, 1 kill; 7 blocks; 3 digs; Abby Hefling, 3 kills; 3 blocks; Halle Strunk, 6 digs; Maren Forystek, 6 digs