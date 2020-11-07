Fillmore Central sinks Hayfield
The Hayfield football team lost to Fillmore Central (2-3 overall) 32-8 in Hayfield Friday.;
Ethan Pack hit Ethan Slaathaug for a 13-yard TD to bring the Vikings (1-4 overall) within 13-8 in the third quarter, but that was the last time they would score.
HAYFIELD STATS
Passing: Ethan Pack, 20-for-38, 263, TD, INT
Receiving: Erik Bungum, 6-for-82; Ethan Slaathaug, 3-for-69, TD; Dawson Andree, 4-for-41; Isaac Matti, 4-for-36; Karver Heydt, 1-for-34; Keagan Bronson, 1-for-1
