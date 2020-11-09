Get to Know: Blooming Prairie senior Luke Larkoski

Luke Larksoski is a senior football player for Blooming Prairie. Larkoski also ran cross country this fall.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Football, cross country basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Winning against BOLD to become BPHS first football state champions.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: That sports take a lot of patience and hard work .

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: (Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback) Gardner Minshew because he dominates on and off the field .

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: I would have a conversation with Adam Sandler.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Beating the odds for my knee injury and coming back to play football.

Q: What is your dream job?

A pilot.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Mac and Cheese .

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Go to college to become some sort of doctor.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It sucks.

Q: Have you learned any skills during the pandemic.

A: Yes I learned how to change my background on a zoom call.