Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

The fourth annual Gift of Warmth will be held next Saturday, giving people the opportunity to make sure they and their families are warm this winter.

The event, staged at the fence atop Skinner’s Hill, will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and go until all the items are gone.

New and gently used mittens, hats, gloves and scarves are hung from the fence so that anybody who is in need of these items can simply show up and pull off the fence what they need. There will be sizes fitting infants to adult available.

All the pieces of the apparel are donated by people and dropped off at locations throughout Austin earlier this fall. Those businesses included:

• Austin Utilities

• Family Eye Care

•Freedom Christian Center

• George’s Pizza

• Greg Meyer-State Farm

• International Paper

• Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin

• Mower County Employee Credit Union

• SMART Transit