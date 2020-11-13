November 14, 2020

By Al Batt

Published 8:34 am Friday, November 13, 2020

Gloria Gilbert, 73 passed away Nov 4, 2020 of a cardiac arrest.

She was born in Austin, Mn on July 10, 1947 to  parents Wilbur and Ione Gilbert. She grew up in  Dexter in early years prior to her family moving to Austin.

Her infectious smile was known by many throughout her life being a

Salesperson (traveled US selling magazines, sold Life/Medical Insurance in  Mower County, & worked in other public positions.)

She is survived by her son, Jeremy and her four grandchildren: Joseph, Breanna, Jaden and Jules, whom she loved so much. All currently live in MN. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, who live in MN, IA and CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters (Betty Koenigs, Pat Gilbert, and Ruth Stookey). & a stepbrother Allan Gilbert.

Family only services will be held at later date.

