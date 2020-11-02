November 2, 2020

Grand Meadow volleyball team sweeps Wolverines

By Daily Herald

Published 8:26 am Monday, November 2, 2020

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Glenville-Emmons by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 in GM Saturday.

Hailey Hindt put down 16 kills for the Superlarks (4-2 overall).

GM stats: Sydney Cotten 14 digs; Hailey Hindt 16 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces; Madison Hindt 4 kills, 18 assists, 9 digs; Emma Grafe 3 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces

