Grand Meadow volleyball team sweeps Wolverines
The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Glenville-Emmons by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 in GM Saturday.
Hailey Hindt put down 16 kills for the Superlarks (4-2 overall).
GM stats: Sydney Cotten 14 digs; Hailey Hindt 16 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces; Madison Hindt 4 kills, 18 assists, 9 digs; Emma Grafe 3 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces
