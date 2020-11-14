Hayfield volleyball team sweeps NRHEG

The Hayfield volleyball team beat New Richland-HEG (3-7 overall) by scores of 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 in Hayfield Friday.

Jenna Jacobsen had 12 kills and 25 digs for Hayfield (6-5 overall).

“Play got a little hectic and downright ugly at times, but the girls responded well after some redirection,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said.

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 12 kills, 1 assist, 25 digs; Maryx Young, 9 kills, 28 assists, 26 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Gigi Galdamez, 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Reese Bauman, 6 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Cait Hendrickson, 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 3 kills, 1 assist, 14 digs, 2 aces; Lexi Gerber, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block; Anna Bamlet, 12 assists, 6 digs; Kenna Chick, 1 assist, 23 digs