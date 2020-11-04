I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

The Interstate 90 eastbound paving project between Albert Lea and Austin has been completed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to be alert for work crews, who may be briefly on site for project cleanup work.

The project, which began in May, included the repaving of eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Hwy 105 in Austin. The ramps at Freeborn 46 were reconstructed and some culvert work also occurred.

Croell, Inc., of New Hampton, Iowa, was the prime contractor for the $14.5 million project.

Motorists can find more information about the project at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-repaving-austin/ or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.