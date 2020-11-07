Lanesboro handles Southland 30-7
The Southland football team lost to Lanesboro (4-1 overall) by a score of 30-7 in Adams Friday.
The Rebels (3-2 overall) had to rely on back-up quarterback Dan Boe as Harrison Hannah was out with an injury. Southland was also banged up in the backfield throughout the night.
“They truly manhandled us. They’re big and strong,” Southland head coach. “It’s frustrating.”
Nick Boe scored a TD to put Southland up 7-0 to start the game and the Rebels trailed 16-7 at the half.
