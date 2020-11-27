Mary (Keller) Kellogg, 80

Mary Ann Kellogg, age 80, of Austin passed away at her home surrounded by her family on November 23rd after a short battle with cancer.

Mary was born on July 25th, 1940 in Austin, MN to Clarence and Loretta Keller. She graduated from Austin high school in 1958 where she was Vice President of the student body and a member of the National Honor Society. She started work at Hormel where she met her husband Richard Kellogg. They were united in marriage on February 14th, 1959. Their union produced 2 children, Barb and Lisa. Mary worked at the Oak Leaf, The Old Mill and Jerry’s Other Place. She also had her own business, Mrs. K’s Kitchen.

Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and helped with the Ladies Aid. Mary enjoyed wintering in Cathedral City, CA. She enjoyed reading, golfing, playing cards and drinking coffee with her friends. She was a loyal friend, a wonderful mother and loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters Barb (Darwin) Lysne of Albert Lea, MN, Lisa (Ward) Robinson of Austin, MN. Grandchildren Vanessa Robinson of Minneapolis, MN, Amy (Dayton) of Maricopa, AZ, Zach Robinson of Austin, MN and Dan Lysne of Albert Lea, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents Clarence and Loretta Keller, and sister Constance Reed.

Mary was a vibrant, beautiful woman who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Arrangements will be announced at a future date. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. (www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com)