Mueller, Dornink unseat Poppe, Sparks

With all precincts now reporting the Austin area is getting new representation as both Patricia Mueller and Gene Dornink were successful in ousting longtime incumbents Representative Jeanne Poppe (District 27B) and Sen. Dan Sparks (District 27).

Mueller won her race 2,841 to Poppe’s 1,338 while Dornink defeated sparks 12,813 votes to 9,730 votes.

Check back to www.austindailyherald.com for more results.