Nathan E. Nemitz, 95

Nathan Eugene Nemitz, 95 of Austin, Minnesota, died of following his battle with cancer on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare. His passing was not Covid 19 related.

Nathan was born September 26, 1925 in Austin to Benjamin and Lizzie (Anderson) Nemitz. He graduated with the Class of 1943 from Austin High School. Nathan served his country in the United States Navy from November of 1943 until his honorable discharge in May of 1946.

On February 7, 1948 Nathan was united in marriage to Audrey Underhill at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. Austin was their home for their entire married life. Nathan had a 38 year career with the United States Post Office, both as a mailman and rural mail carrier. He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, playing games, and collecting stamps and coins. Nathan was a long time member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. At the center of his life was his family and the time he spent with them.

Nathan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his 3 children Susan Minnick of Maple Grove, Jennifer (Ransom) Ellis of Republic, MO, Bruce Nemitz of Austin; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: sister Virginia Palmer, Hayward, CA.

Preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Audrey; his mother and father; sisters Betty McLane, Janet Zerby, Pat Burke; brother Cliff Nemitz.

Services are being planned for spring, and will be announced at that time. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Christ Episcopal Church or donors choice. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.