Our opinion: We want your wedding story

This one is for the brides.

We are in the early stages of this first Austin Living issue of 2020 and we’re kicking off this year with a bang with a special bridal issue.

This issue will showcase one of the most special days for a bride by featuring photos and descriptions of the day itself.

However, to do this, we are looking for those willing to share this special day. We are asking people to send between 4-8 photos to editor Eric Johnson as eric.johnson@austindailyherald.com. Together with publisher Crystal Miller, we will then go through and pick three weddings that really stand out while saving even more photos from other weddings for our Seen section.

We will be making our selections soon so please don’t waste any time and send us your pictures today.

Of course, this will only be the tip of the iceberg as we will feature plenty of other content surrounding weddings as well as some of those things you’ve become accustomed to.

We hope you are as excited with this upcoming year of Austin Living as we are.

Thanks for coming along.