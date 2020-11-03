Panthers get past Blossoms in five games

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to New Richland-HEG (1-6 overall) by scores of 25-17, 16-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-9 in BP Monday night.

Sophomore Sierra Larson put up eight kills and nine blocks for the Awesome Blossoms (2-5 overall) and Micalyn Trihus added 15 kills.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 24 set assists, 4 digs, 1 kill; Micalyn Trihus, 15 kills, 3 blocks; Sierra Larson, 8 kills, 9 blocks; Megan Oswald, 5 kills, 7 blocks