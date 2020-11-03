UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cedar River at Marcusen Park.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, the Austin Police Department was contacted at about 12:56 p.m. by volunteers searching the Cedar River near Marcusen Park in Austin for 72-year-old David Janson of Rochester, who was last seen in the Austin Hy-Vee parking lot over the weekend of Oct. 24-25. The volunteer searchers, which consisted of family and friends, advised that they had located what they believed to be a human body submerged just below the surface of the river directly behind the Marcusen Park baseball stadium.

Austin Police and Fire responded to the scene and the body was successfully recovered from the river. Clennon said the body matched the last known description of Janson and documents belonging to Janson were located on his person; however, positive identification has not been confirmed.

The investigation is on-going; however, there is no indication of foul play at this time. The body will be transported to Rochester for an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.