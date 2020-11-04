Developing news: Get your election results here
These are the up-to-date results as of 12:30 a.m. Mower County has yet to post their results
27A: Dornink 10,545, Sparks 8,582, Becvar 1,340 (53 of 93 precincts reporting)
27B: Mueller 392, Poppe 200 (3 of 42 precincts reporting)
US Representative District 1: Hagedorn 120,421, Feehan 117,502, Rood, 14,656 (439 of 697 precincts reporting)
You Might Like
Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The positivity rate for coronavirus tests increased to 9% Tuesday in Minnesota, after previously hovering around 5%,... read more