November 4, 2020

Developing news: Get your election results here

By Daily Herald

Published 9:24 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

These are the up-to-date results as of 12:30 a.m. Mower County has yet to post their results

 

27A: Dornink 10,545, Sparks 8,582, Becvar 1,340 (53 of 93 precincts reporting)

27B: Mueller 392, Poppe 200 (3 of 42 precincts reporting)

US Representative District 1: Hagedorn 120,421, Feehan 117,502, Rood, 14,656 (439 of 697 precincts reporting)

