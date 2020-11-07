Superlarks fly over Hurricanes as Copley scores 4 TDs

The Grand Meadow football team had its offense kick into high gear as it beat Houston (2-3 overall) 56-8 on the road Friday.

Dusty Copley put up 128 yards of offense and four TDs for the Superlarks.

The Hurricanes led 8-0 after Isaac Heyer broke off a 69-yard TD 17 seconds into the game, but it was all GM after that.

The 56 points score by the Superlarks (5-0 overall) is their highest scoring output of the season.

GM STATS

Rushing: Dusty Copley, 12-for-112, 3 TDs; Daniel Smith, 15-for-85, 2 TDs; Evan Oehlke, 7-for-48, TD; Corbin Ludemann, 1-for-26, TD; Taylor Glynn, 1-for-12; Jacob Kerrins, 2-for-10; Jasen Gehling, 1-for-5; Luke Speer, 1-for-2

Passing: Oehlke, 5-for-8, 91, TD; Glynn, 1-for-2, 14

Receiving: Glynn, 2-for-43; Ben Kraft, 1-for-19; Speer, 1-for-15; Copley, 1-for-14, TD; Ethan Kassel, 1-for-14