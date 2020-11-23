Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Snow forecasted for Tuesday morning is expected to bring one to two inches to Mower County.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, snow is expected to hit mainly after midnight tonight and last until about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A rain and snow mixture is forecasted between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by rain after 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to range between a low of 29 tonight and a high of 39 tomorrow.

There is a chance of rain and snow before noon on Wednesday with a high near 39, according to the NWS.

Thanksgiving Day is forecasted as mostly sunny with a high near 45, while Black Friday is expected to be sunny with a near 42.