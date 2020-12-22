APS moves return to classrooms back to Jan. 11

Austin Public Schools has opted to push back a return to hybrid learning by a week in January.



The district made the announcement late Friday afternoon with a letter to parents, in which it announced a new target of Jan. 11 to resume the education model prior to this latest shutdown.

“Governor Walz announced an update to the Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year on December 16,” the letter read. “This included some new guidance to how schools will operate.”

The district was originally planning for a return on Jan. 4, but instead Jan. 4-7 will be distance learning as it has been since November. Jan. 8 will be a non-instructional day for teachers to prepare. Both Kids Korner and Emergency Child Care will be closed.

This will be followed by the districts return to previous learning models, which include:

Pre Kindergarten through sixth grade will be in person learning.

Grades 7-12 will be hybrid. Students will continue in theri designated Austin (Monday-Tuesday) or Packer (Thursday-Friday) group.

Wednesdays will be flexible learning days for students in grades K-12 and students will not be reporting in person to school.

Elected distance learning students may continue in the distance learning model, or contact your school if you wish to return to in person.

Requirements for the buildings in the district