Bruins can’t find the net in loss to Minot

The Austin Bruins couldn’t produce a spark as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (7-3-2-1 overall) 2-0 in Minot Saturday.

Austin (3-4-2 overall) hammered out 36 shots on goal, but it wasn’t enough.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Minot 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(M) Kyle Kukkonen (Jack Westlund, Blaine Warntert) 16:34

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(M) Jacob Thomas (Carter Korpi, Donte Lawson) 10:57

Shots: Austin – 36; Minot – 27

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Minot – 0-for-2