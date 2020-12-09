FFA Spotlight: Megan Silbaugh

FFA Spotlight will be a weekly column highlighting the members of this important club.

Grade: 11

Parents: Paul and Sara Silbaugh

Hometown: Lyle, Minnesota

What activities are you involved with in FFA?

I am currently the 2020 FFA’s chapter President. I have participated in the fruit and butter braid sales since I have been a chapter member. I was on the Ag Mechanic’s team in 2019, showed dairy cows at the County Fair in 2018 and 2019, and showed goats at the Minnesota State Fair in 2019. I have also been involved with Third Grade Day On The Farm and Feed-A-Farmer. I am currently working on the CDE’S and LDE’S Milk Quality, Dairy Evaluation, Ag Communications, and Prepared Speaking. As well, I am working on a SAE related to my goats.

What have been some of the biggest things you have learned while being in FFA?

The biggest accomplishment I have gained so far by being involved with FFA is it is okay to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. I realize that the things I was hesitant about have become things I actually liked and did them well.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me, FFA means teamwork. This has been apparent especially when I was younger and while working with other chapter members on a CDE (Career Development Event) together. As a team, we needed to trust in what each of us brought to the table so that we all could reach the same end goal. You cannot do it by yourself!

What are your

future plans?

I would like to become a veterinarian. I would like to attend either the University of Minnesota or St. Matthews. I still have time to look into their programs and decide the path I will take.

As for FFA, I would really like the chance to complete my State Degree with my SAE.

What is a favorite memory you have had so far in your FFA career?

My favorite memory was the bus ride to National Convention in 2019. For once we got the good seats on the bus. And as a chapter, we really connected and grew as a team.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

What I would tell younger chapter members is don’t hesitate and step out of your comfort zone and try something new, otherwise one day you may regret not taking the chance.