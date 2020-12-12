Holly Johnson: YWCA remained strong thanks to community involvement

So often I hear from people that a member of their family was involved in some capacity at the Hormel Historic Home or the YWCA. Some were leaders of clubs, some hosted parties, and some lived or worked here. I have had the pleasure of meeting quite a few past volunteers and staff members, but I know there are many more out there. Sometimes I don’t find out about a person’s involvement here until I read an obituary, and to me that is a loss because with each person’s passing, another story of this home may be lost.

I often say that from the time George and Lillian Hormel donated this home to the YWCA in 1927 it has been serving the community. What I should really be saying is that it took many women (and some men) to ensure that the organization would remain vital and strong throughout its history. In the plethora of scrapbooks and meeting minutes we have in storage I recognize many names from the past and the present, but I have never taken the time to chronical each person’s particular area of service.

Because I feel strongly about capturing all the history that has occurred within these walls, I hope you will consider this an open invitation to share with me yours or a loved one’s story relative to the HHH. Did you or a loved one ever make food for an event? Did you serve a meal or decorate a room? Were you a member of the Art and Travel Club or know someone who was? Call me. Send me an email. Or write me a letter, but please help me honor those who have made this place great.

Several times in the last year the HHH has been the recipient of donations made in memory of a special person. We are always grateful when this happens, and it is my job to preserve the legacy of those who are being honored because of their participation at the HHH. But I need your help to make sure I know what that legacy is.

The HHH continues to be blessed by volunteers and passionate staff. These talented people bring the energy to keep us going even in this challenging time. I am thankful for the team of today and for those from the past who have chosen to share their talents with the HHH. Help me to remember them all.

COVID-19 Update: Our office will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for you to stop in and grab a book, t-shirt, cd or a pre-packaged piece of Cranberry Cake with Butter Sauce. Or we can arrange for a pick up time or delivery beyond those hours. You can also shop our retail store online at our website www.hormelhistorichome.org.

