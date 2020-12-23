Hormel Foods Opens its Newest Production Facility

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced the opening of its newest production facility, Papillion Foods, located in Papillion, Nebraska, which will make dry sausage products for the company.

Papillion Foods is a 535,000-square-foot facility that Hormel Foods significantly renovated to become a state-of-the-art food processing facility that includes the latest sustainability processes, such as automated guided vehicles for product transport throughout the plant, automatic rack assists for lifting objects and LED lighting with motion sensors.

The company will hire nearly 350 team members during the first year of its operations, with the majority being hired locally to fill the open positions.